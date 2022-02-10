An Air New Zealand flight has been added to the locations of interest. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has two more locations of interest.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health urged anyone who had been to Hawke's Bay Polo Club, Waipatu on January 26 at 1.30pm until January 30, 5.30pm to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result,'' the ministry advises.

A flight from Auckland to Napier has also been announced as a LOI.

Anyone seated in rows 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 on Air New Zealand flight NZ5017 between Auckland and Napier on Sunday, February 6 (between 10.45am and 11.41am) is a close contact.

The Ministry of Health added the flight to its Covid locations of interest on Thursday evening.

Close contacts are advised to self-isolate, test immediately and then again on day five.

Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Ministry of Health.

It comes after two good days for Hawke's Bay with no new Covid cases reported on Wednesday or Thursday, despite a primary school in Havelock North, Te Mata School, recording four cases among pupils earlier this week.