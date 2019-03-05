Air Napier locks in six flights a week on Gisborne route

Air Napier CEO Shah Aslam, right, says the regular flights to Gisborne have been a success. Photo / Supplied

Following a four-week "soft launch" running passenger flights between Gisborne and Napier, Air Napier has finalised its regular schedule, with six flights a week between the two cities locked in.

Air Napier chief executive Shah Aslam said two flights a day would now operate every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with flights leaving Napier for Gisborne in the morning and a return flight setting out from Gisborne in the early evening.

"That's where the demand was during the soft launch. There was a lot of positive feedback but most of the bookings we received were centred around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It also means that if they go down on Tuesday they can stay overnight and get a flight back to Gisborne."

Aslam said there had been solid demand over the soft launch period, with between 18 to 20 flights averaging about 80 per cent occupancy.

"We received a lot of positive feedback and that's what it's all about. These flights are not only about saving time but increasing productivity in Gisborne."