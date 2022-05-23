The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) No. 14 Squadron travelled from Base Ohakea in Manawatu to Napier in May for two weeks as part of exercise Wise Owl. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) No. 14 Squadron travelled from Base Ohakea in Manawatu to Napier in May for two weeks as part of exercise Wise Owl. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier residents have enjoyed the sights of a squadron of training pilots soaring across the skies this month.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) No. 14 Squadron deployed to Napier for nearly two weeks, from May 9 to May 20 for exercise Wise Owl.

RNZAF Pilot Officer Mike West, left, and RAAF Flight Lieutenant Benjamin Griffin, right, with a T-6C Texan II aircraft which the pilots of No. 14 Squadron are training in. Photo / Warren Buckland

The pilots of the squadron flew in T-6C Texans to learn formation flying techniques and practice operating from a deployed location.

RNZAF No. 14 Squadron was deployed to Hawke's Bay Airport from May 9 to May 20 to learn formation flying techniques and practice operating from a deployed location. Photo / Warren Buckland

The pilots in training are normally based at Base Ohakea in Manawatu, but operated from Hawke's Bay Airport for the duration of the exercise.

The T-6C Texan II is used by the New Zealand Defense force to train pilots during their 'Wings' course and can reach speeds of up to 586 km/h. Photo / Warren Buckland

The T-6C Texan II is used by the New Zealand Defense Force to train pilots during their 'Wings' course.

The 33-foot aircraft can travel 1667 kilometres and reach speeds of up to 586 km/h.