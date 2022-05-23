Hawkes Bay Today
Air Force pilots soar the skies over Napier
The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) No. 14 Squadron travelled from Base Ohakea in Manawatu to Napier in May for two weeks as part of exercise Wise Owl. Photo / Warren Buckland
Napier residents have enjoyed the sights of a squadron of training pilots soaring across the skies this month.
The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) No. 14 Squadron deployed to Napier for nearly two weeks, from May 9 to May 20 for exercise Wise Owl.
The pilots of the squadron flew in T-6C Texans to learn formation flying techniques and practice operating from a deployed location.
The pilots in training are normally based at Base Ohakea in Manawatu, but operated from Hawke's Bay Airport for the duration of the exercise.
The T-6C Texan II is used by the New Zealand Defense Force to train pilots during their 'Wings' course.
The 33-foot aircraft can travel 1667 kilometres and reach speeds of up to 586 km/h.