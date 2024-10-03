Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

AI in schools and how cheating got fancy: Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble says cheating at school used to be simpler. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble says cheating at school used to be simpler. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

Cheating at school in the 1950s and 60s was rather unsophisticated.

You could glance over and see what a neighbour had written but this had potential problems. If you had a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today