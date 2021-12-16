Ahuriri Sunrise Rotary club donates defibrillator to East Pier Hotel

Graeme Dickey, Ahuriri Sunrise Rotary club president, left, with John Pickering, club projects director, holding the defibrillator in front of their sign at the East Pier hotel. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ahuriri Sunrise Rotary club has generously donated a defibrillator to the East Pier hotel.

The hotel serves as the club meeting place each week on Wednesday mornings.

John Pickering, the club project manager, said that the donation was a win-win for both parties.

"Because that's our home, we thought it'd be quite nice to donate to them and it's good for them too," he said.

He said that there was a need for Ahuriri to have a defibrillator that was available at all times.

"There are one or two others in the area, but the biggest issue with them is they don't provide 24/7 availability, whereas this one in the East Pier Hotel will."

He said that the defibrillator should be easy for anyone to find on automatic external defibrillator locator apps, by calling 111, or from signage the club has put in outside the hotel within view of the boardwalk.

''We wanted to provide security to people who enjoy spending time on the walkway, on the beach and in the sea who are often there in the evenings or on weekends," Mr Pickering said.

"Every year more than 2,000 New Zealanders are treated for Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) somewhere in the community away from hospital, and fewer than 15 per cent survive. Without CPR and heart defibrillation, for every minute that passes the AED (Autonomous External Defibrillator) chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent."

"The good news is that by using a defibrillator, you can increase someone's survival chances by up to 44 percent. Early defibrillation, along with CPR, is the only way to restore the victim's heart rhythm", he added.

He said the club bought the unit through a recommendation from St John's, a model which gives voice directions for what to do when activated.

"When people are in a panic they don't want to be reading things, so you can just push the button and it tells you what to do."

The defibrillator cost $2700, with nearly half being covered with help from the Rotary District 9930 Foundation Grants Committee and the rest paid for from Ahuriri Sunrise fundraising.

Rotary Club of Ahuriri Sunrise's president, Graeme Dickey said the club felt that this gift was seen as a worthy contribution to both East Pier and Ahuriri.

"Having an AED in your workplace or community can make the difference between life and death," he said.