Ahuriri Rotary Club thanks public for juicy gifts

Citrus from Hawke's Bay is sent to the South Island for distribution.

Rotary Club of Ahuriri annual citrus drive coordinator Phillip Anderson says a "huge thank you to all the Hawke's Bay people who donated their beautiful citrus fruit for this year's project".

The sorted and repacked fruit was transported by TIL Transport Ltd to Dunedin, where the Dunedin Harbour Rotary Club, in conjunction with KiwiHarvest, again sorted it into smaller containers for distribution to those in need in the Otago/Southland region.

"Thank you all again, for your continued support of this very worthy project. We look forward to continuing it again in 2023."