The treasure chest on Ahuriri's popular beach front was built by Napier Menzshed and manned by volunteers.

The unique seaside village of Ahuriri has many treasures on offer, but maybe none so special as its very own treasure chest.

Maree Langford first got involved with the project when she saw the beach at Ahuriri was the ideal place for child's play — "a fun concept of pirate treasure and the excitement of discovery", she says.

Maree initially worked with the Napier City Council and the Menzshed to get the ball rolling and then engaged with Ahuriri Sunrise Rotary and others in the community to install and manage it.

"The beach area is quite underdeveloped, there are plenty of good options to encourage play in the outdoors, away from technology.

"After speaking to many early childhood educators and teachers I learned that loose parts play is very good for the development and wellbeing of children, rather than toys that dictate how they are used."

The Napier Menzshed was approached to construct the chest, made from tanalised decking timber, which is filled with a variety of wooden blocks and a few toys.

"The Menzshed are a great group of talented guys who come with a wealth of different experience and ideas and were keen to take the project. They enjoy seeing children playing and the things they create," Maree says.

The treasure chest, which sits on a flat area up from the popular swimming spot, was built after lockdown last year and installed in early December ahead of the school holidays.

Maree says the chest has been well received by the children.

"We have seen some really inspired creations."

Various community organisations helped fund the project, with blocks also initially made by the Menzshed.

"Toys and other items were sourced from op shops, however these have mostly now gone and we have received very generous donations from members of the public, so the toys are changing as we go along."

Maree says babies to children of around 8 years old have been the main age group rummaging through the treasure chest.

"It's been lovely to parents get amongst it with the smaller children."

The chest is manned by volunteers who unlock, open and relock it.

"It doesn't have set open and close times — these are at the discretion of the volunteer and is also weather dependent."

She says the chest will remain permanently on the beach but won't be opened in bad weather.

"We still see plenty of nice days through the winter."

■ For more information check out https://www.facebook.com/Ahuriri-Treasure-Chest-108447525017244