Ahuriri beach death not suspicious

The beachfront at Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri, late-morning today. Police had earlier removed the body of a woman discovered in the water. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found in the water on the Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri, beachfront in Napier.

Early reports said the body was taken from the water by police about 8am today, opposite Ahuriri Lane and west of a popular and sheltered man-made sandy beach near the Napier Port. It was a fine and clear morning.

Police immediately secured an area extending about 100 metres inland to the road edge, including blocking a section of the popular walkway but were no longer at the beach mid-morning.

In a statement several hours later police said that while formal identification was still to take place the body was likely to be that of a person reported by family to be missing.

It did not appear to be suspicious and the death would be referred to the Coroner, the statement said.