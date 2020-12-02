Afternoon Dannevirke Christmas Market great for late bargains

Heather Martin and Judy Coley had Christmas decorations for sale in November's market.

If you are looking for unique Christmas presents, going to the Dannevirke late afternoon market on December 11 could solve your problems.

With a huge range of items not seen in Dannevirke or even Palmerston North shops, you are virtually guaranteed to solve the challenge of finding a gift for "someone who has everything".

The market runs from 3-6pm in the A&P Produce Hall and if it is anything like the November market there will be a huge variety of choice at very reasonable prices.

Outside in the November sunshine there were many plants lovingly germinated and tended but inside there were just as many fragrances, soaps, woollen and synthetic clothes, wooden chopping boards, clocks, bowls and toys, jams and chutneys, sweets and jewellery all carefully produced.

With the Lions caravan to keep you supplied with sausages and coffee, you can shop until 6pm and go home satisfied your shopping challenge has been satisfied.

Just remember to Love Local, help the Dannevirke entrepreneurs to survive through Christmas and eliminate the worry about whether online orders will be delivered in time!