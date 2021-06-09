Advertisement: Mark Dean Plumbing and Drainlaying

Mark and Alex ready for work.

Mark and Claire Dean operate a Plumbing and Drainlaying service in the Tararua area, based in Dannevirke.

They are a team of three. Mark and Claire have their eldest son Alex working for them. He started a Plumbing/Drainlaying apprenticeship after leaving Dannevirke High School in 2018. Alex has been completing block courses at the EIT in Taradale through the skills programme. His other valuable learning is completed on site with Mark. We are extremely proud of how far Alex has come since the beginning of his apprenticeship.

There is a demand for skilled tradesmen throughout New Zealand and Alex enjoys the practical aspect of getting out there and keeping busy in the community. Mark enjoys testing him on what he has learnt over the years and the two of them have great banter about how things have changed and what best practice looks like.

Plumbing and Drainlaying is a practical trade that requires a lot of collaboration between all trades in the community. We are blessed to be living in such a supportive community here in the Tararua where many businesses support and help each other out. With a shortage of trades workers throughout the country it would be fair to say that right now especially working together in support of one another is at the forefront of our business. It's what we do, we have to look after each other!

For all Trades it is a busy time right now as many people are renovating, building and spending more time at home because of our on-going unprecedented times we are currently face with due to the pandemic.

We appreciate customers' patience as we push forward and work through the challenges. There is a real supply and demand challenge right now in sourcing certain products which at times requires many phone calls and patience to reach a solution. We are dedicated to doing our best for our customers and regular contacts.

Mark and Claire would like to take this opportunity to thank the Local People, Tararua District Council, Builders, Real Estate Companies, all Local Tradesmen, Schools, Farmers, Community Groups and Local Businesses for their continued support.

Whether it be

■ advice on new builds,

■ maintenance repairs and upkeep,

■ renovations,

■ rental property maintenance,

■ Rheem Zips,

■ supporting customers with insurance claims,

■ commercial buildings,

■ hot water cylinders,

■ fires,

■ wetback systems,

■ unblocking drains,

■ property reports,

■ back flow prevention

■ testing,

■ - anything Plumbing or Drainlaying related –

Give us a call on 0275378850 or 06-3745475, find us on Facebook or send us an email to markdeanplumbing@gmail.com. Mark, Alex and Claire are here to help.