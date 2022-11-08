Adventures in Indonesia laid bare in biography

Jeremy Roberts is launching his book The Dark Cracks of Kemang: The Bajaj Boys in Indonesia.

Jeremy Roberts might have a fairly ordinary life in Napier these days, but that wasn't always the case. Around 12 years ago, at 50 years old, Jeremy upped and left his day job, packed a suitcase and headed to Bali, teaching English and busking as a poet.

"That old childhood saying, 'pick what you want from the tree of life' simply not working anymore? Becoming a foreigner in Indonesia might be as good a stab at something new and rewarding, as anything," Jeremy says.

A book about his adventures in another land are laid bare in his book, The Dark Cracks of Kemang: The Bajaj Boys in Indonesia. Jeremy will be launching his book at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) on Friday, December 2, 5-7pm.

"Local poet David Chan will introduce me, there will be a slideshow of Jakarta / Bali images and I'll read some extracts from my book," Jeremy says.

Along with background music, there will be beer, wine, juice, water and finger food. Cash sales and eftpos will be available, with Jeremy also signing books.