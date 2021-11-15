Napier Repertory Players, based at The Little Theatre in McGrath Street, are delighted to be bringing an Sindafella to the stage.

Napier Repertory Players, based at The Little Theatre in McGrath Street, are delighted to be bringing an Sindafella to the stage.

Hold on to your tiaras, dust off your feather boas, and prepare yourselves for the pre-Christmas event of the year.

Napier Repertory Players, based at The Little Theatre in McGrath Street, are delighted to be bringing an adult pantomime to the stage.

Roughly based on the classic rags-to-riches fairytale, Sindafella brings all your favourite characters alive – with a wicked, lip-syncing twist.

From the director and playwright who brought us Snow White And The Seven Drag Queens in 2017, Jonathan Smith MNZM brings the Little Theatre's stage alive with drag, dance routines, and lip-syncing to rival Milli Vanilli.

"This cast has just made the script come alive", says Smith.

"Sindafella is your time to forget about all the worries in the world. Come dressed for the ball or even as your favourite panto character!"

With outstanding costuming provided by Michelle Johansson, you will see Sindafella's fairy godmother transform her into a gorgeous bearded princess while being tormented by her ugly stepsisters.

Sarah Boocock's choreography will keep the stage rocking, with moves to songs you will know and love. In fact, feel free to sing along with the cast.

The season of Sindafella runs from November 24 to December 11 with a special late show on December 4 (starting at a naughty 9.30pm), as well as a cast-crew Q&A show on December 2.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to come ready for a party at Sinda's ball, and this will be a night that will be long remembered – just be careful to get home before midnight!



Tickets are available from:

• iTicket.co.nz

• Napier Municipal Theatre

• i-Site Hastings

• i-Site Havelock North