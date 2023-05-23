Could this huntaway cross be the dog you have been hunting for? Photo / Supplied

These two pups may be quite different, but either would make the perfect addition to any active family.

Both dogs were found roaming the streets of Hastings, unregistered and not microchipped. No one has claimed either puppy, and Hastings District Council Animal Control is looking for a new home for both dogs.

Big Ben, the older of the two pups, has been at the Hastings pound for more than 18 days now and is looking for a loving family to take him home.

Ben is an eight-month-old male huntaway cross who will melt your heart. This big pup is food motivated and easy to train because he loves his treats.

Ben is a highly opinionated dog and he likes to tell anyone who will listen all about it.

If you think Ben could be the one for you, just remember he will need a lot of space to run and play, but will make a great pet for an active family.

Five-month-old staffy cross Zack may just be the fun-loving pup you need. Photo / Supplied

The younger of the two puppies, Zack, has been with the pound for more than 14 days and is ready to find his new home.

Zack is a five-month-old male staffy cross who is a busy boy full of energy and loves a good run-around. This young pup is looking for an active family ready to take him in and give him all the love he deserves.

While Zack loves to play, he is also food motivated, loves his treats and is eager to please, making him easy to train.

Zack will need to have space to run or do a good amount of exercise, however, this little man will make a great addition to any family.

Both Ben and Zack would benefit from being enrolled in a puppy class.

Adopting a dog from the HDC animal control centre costs $265, which covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, desexing, registration and microchipping.

All dogs up for adoption from the pound must first be visited in person.

If you think Ben or Zack could find their forever home with you, complete the online application form and HDC animal control staff will be in contact to arrange an in-person visit.

Apply to meet Ben or Zack here: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.

If Ben or Zack isn’t the dog for you, the animal control centre has other dogs looking for new homes that they post regularly on the Hastings District Council Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hastingsdc.