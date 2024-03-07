Four-year-old Pomeranian fox terrier cross, Gracie is looking for a new home.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay, who do a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, have three cute canines ready for adoption.

The dogs needing long-term love and care are a friendly, varied bunch this month.

First up is Gracie is a 4-year-old pomeranian fox terrier cross, who sadly is looking for a new home as her owner is going into full-time care.

She walks beautifully on and off a lead, is great with cats and good with other dogs.

The unpredictability of the past few months have made Gracie a little fearful and she would suit a family with older children, or a person who has plenty of experience with dogs.

Beagle foxy cross Bailey, 3, is looking for her forever family.

Next pup up is 3-year-old beagle foxy cross Bailey, who loves walks, lots of pats and cuddles on the couch.

She is very comfortable with older children and people in general. Bailey would suit a home in which she is the only pet.

Last but not least is Nala, a 2-year-old Staffordshire cross, who has loads of energy for walks and vocalises when she is feeling comfortable.

Nala, a 2-year-old Staffordshire cross is looking for her very own family.

She likes to jump, and to watch the world go by from a high vantage point, so secure high fencing is a must.

All three dogs are up for adoption and looking for a family to call their own. But, if you are looking for a furry friend and one of the dogs featured isn’t for you, there are other pups and adult dogs looking for homes.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees apply.



