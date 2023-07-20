Hastings Pound pup, 8-month-old Collie cross Ruby, is looking for her forever family to come take her home.

This week the Hastings District Council Animal Control team has two special little girls for you to meet.

First up is 8-month-old Ruby.

Ruby is a high-energy female Collie cross in search of her new family to go home with.

This young pup is an alert, high-energy, energetic and smart dog.

While she enjoys cuddles, Ruby also has a good drive and wants to please people, which will help with any training.

Ruby will need a lot of exercise and would make a good agility dog or could excel in another type of dog sport.

Next up is 12-month-old Rosie.

Rosie is a fun-loving female New Zealand heading dog who is currently looking for a place to call home.

As a heading dog, Rosie will need lots of exercise as she is a working breed and will have high energy.

Like any young pup, Rosie loves a good cuddle and enjoys running and playing with other dogs.

Rosie will need training and it is recommended that she attend some obedience classes that would help her become the best dog she can be.

Adopting a dog from the Hastings District Council Animal Control centre costs $278, which covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, desexing, registration and microchipping.

All dogs up for adoption from the pound must first be visited in person.

If you think Ruby or Rosie could find their forever home with you, complete the online application form and animal control staff will be in contact to arrange an in-person visit.

Apply to meet Rosie or Ruby here: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.

If Ruby or Rosie isn’t the dog for you, the animal control centre has other dogs looking for new homes that they post regularly on the Hastings District Council Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hastingsdc.