One-year-old Sharpei cross Maple is looking for a loving home to call her own.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista, who does a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, currently has three fury four-legged friends looking for their very own place to call home.

First up is 1-year-old ball-fetching frisbee-catching Sharpei cross, Maple.

Fetching balls and playing with a frisbee are only a few of this young pup’s favourite activities, however; her absolute favourite thing to do is play with her rope toys.

Maple is responding well to treats, imprinting new commands and enjoying her walks. Her foster mother describes Maple as a great mix of fun, goofiness and intelligence.

While this 1-year-old definitely has a playful personality, Maple knows when it’s time to settle down for a rest.

This playful pup is ready to find her forever home, with people who are patient and kind. Could she be the dog for you?

Could an 11-month-old American Staffordshire terrier cross named Rocky be the dog for you?

We have two young pups that are still looking for someone to take them home.

Regular readers may recall Rocky and Daniel, both male American Staffordshire terrier crosses, from previous stories.

At one year and 9 months old respectively, they are both “good boys” who deserve good homes.

Rocky had a rough start to his life, full of ups and downs.

This energetic redhead with soulful eyes loves to play as well as cuddle.

His foster parents have enjoyed sharing their home with him. But it is time for Rocky to find a new family, one which will help him learn new tricks, providing belly rubs and a warm bed at the end of the day.

Daniel, an 8-month-old American Staffordshire terrier cross, could be the missing link in your family.

Daniel is also energetic and this solid unit of a puppy is still getting used to the idea that he is not really a lap dog.

Much like Rocky, his brother from another litter, Daniel absolutely loves his cuddles and is training hard to perfect his obedience skills.

Nine-month-old Daniel is described by his foster mum as “full of beans”, this former pound pup is working hard on his obedience skills and with time and patience, he will thrive.

If you are interested in either of these cute canines, contact Christine Batista through her Facebook page for more information.

Adoption fees apply.