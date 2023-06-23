Could four-month-old staffy cross brothers Milo and Otis be the dogs of your dreams?

Napier city animal control supporter Christine Batista, who does a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, is looking for homes for four puppies from two different litters.

First up are brothers, Milo and Otis. These boys are four-month-old staffy crosses.

Milo is gentle with a sweet nature, he loves to snuggle and loves a good run-around. He plays well with other dogs, but is still working on his leash training as he gets super excited when going for walks.

Milo would suit any kind of home as he’s a complete sweetie and affectionate.

His brother Otis is smaller but makes up for it with a big personality.

Otis is a little mischievous and loves to play and go for walks. And with that big personality, Otis would suit a home that can give him the attention, training and love he needs to grow into a well-rounded dog.

Both pups have basic commands like sit and wait.

Ten-week-old female staffy cross Nyima is ready to find her forever home after being found dumped by a river at one week old.

Next up are another pair of staffy crosses. Siblings Nyima and Dozer were found at a week old as part of a litter dumped down at the river in Taradale. Now, Nyima and Dozer are 10 weeks and doing really well.

With the rest of the pack already adopted, these two are ready for their forever homes.

Nyima is a sweet and loving little girl who loves a cuddle. She is always up for playing and was the first pup to learn how to play tug of war.

Dozer may have been the bigger pup found down at the river but this young boy is the least confident of the pack and is looking for a family to bring him out of his shell.

Her brother Dozer is more shy and reserved. He just sits back and watches. He was the biggest of the pups but one of the least confident.

He interacts well with cats, loves playing and is really happy just sitting on a lap and being cuddled.

Adoption fees apply for all the puppies.

If you are interested in any of these pups, contact Christine Batista through her Facebook page for more information.