Lilly, an 8-month-old crossbreed Hastings pound pup, is looking for a loving family home.

Have you been looking for a four-legged furry friend to add to the family? Well, Lilly may be the pound pup for you.

Lilly is an 8-month-old crossbred that Hastings District Council animal control staff say will steal your heart in an instant.

She is a kind and soft puppy that adores cuddles and is a fast learner, perfect for a family dog.

At only 8 months old this wee girl already sits on command for treats that she can take gently from the hand.

This girl will make the perfect companion to one lucky family.

Could Lilly be the new addition your family has been looking for?

Adopting a dog from the HDC animal control centre costs $265, which covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, de-sexing, registration and microchipping.

All dogs up for adoption from the pound must be visited first in person.

If you think Lilly could find her forever home with you, complete the online application form and HDC animal control staff will be in contact to arrange an in-person visit.

Apply to meet Lilly here: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.

If Lilly isn’t the dog for you, the animal control centre has a number of other dogs looking for new homes, which they post regularly on the Hastings District Council Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hastingsdc.