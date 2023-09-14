Twelve-month-old Hastings Pound pup sisters Kit (left) and Kat are looking for their forever homes.

This week the Hastings District Council Animal Control team has a perfect pair of sisters, Kit and Kat, who are each looking for a new family to take them in.

Both girls are staffy crosses and still young pups at just 12 months old. While Kit’s fur is black and white, Kat’s fur is more of a grey and white colour.

Whether in a pair or apart, both Kit and Kat are looking for a loving forever home.

The girls are both really sweet, are rather quiet and are still a little unsure about life, so they will need all the love and attention their new owner can offer and sometimes more.

As staffy crosses both girls are likely to grow into medium to large dogs and will need lots of space to run and grow more confident with life.

Adopting a dog from the Hastings District Council Animal Control Centre costs $278, which covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, desexing, registration and microchipping.

All dogs up for adoption from the pound must first be visited in person.

If you think Kit or Kat could be your new four-leg furry addition to your family and would like to adopt one or both of these girls please head to the Hastings District Council, website and fill out the online application form, and animal control staff will be in contact to arrange an in-person visit.

However if Kit or Kat are not the pups for you, the animal control centre has other dogs looking for new homes that they post regularly on the Hastings District Council Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hastingsdc.



