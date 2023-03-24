Meet Ranger - he is a young German shorthaired pointer puppy looking for a new home.

Ranger is an 8-month-old German shorthaired pointer male, who has been at the Hastings District Council animal control centre for three weeks after being found roaming.

German shorthaired pointers are known for being a versatile hunting breed, yet can make a great family pet as long as they are kept busy and exercised.

Already quite big for his age, Ranger will grow to be a medium to large dog, which you must keep in mind if you are interested in adopting him.

Eight-month-old Ranger is ready and eager to be adopted from the Hastings pound.

This boisterous pound pup loves attention, a good cuddle and is absolutely adorable. However, he will need training.

He loves his treats and playing with toys, which will make training easy and he will then be the best companion for an active, out-and-about family.

Adopting a dog from the animal control centre, costs $265, which covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, de-sexing, registration and microchipping.

All dogs up for adoption from the pound must be visited first in person.

If you think Ranger could find his forever home with you, complete the online application form and HDC animal control staff will be in contact to arrange an in-person visit.

Apply to meet Ranger here: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.

If Ranger isn’t the dog for you, the animal control centre has a number of other dogs looking for new homes, which they post regularly on the Hastings District Council Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hastingsdc.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



