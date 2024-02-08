Hope, the 10-month-old Staffordshire Terrier/Kelpie cross, is looking for a loving home after her rough start to life.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay do a lot of dog fostering and rehoming.

Currently, Batista and Pound Pooches have four young dogs looking for a permanent place to park their paws at night.

The first puppy looking for a home is a dog with a very fitting name. The Staffordshire Terrier/Kelpie cross named Hope has come a long way from the malnourished, neglected puppy who spent her early life chained up.

At approximately 10 months old, she is still small of stature but has flourished at the two foster homes she has lived in since her rescue.

Hope socialises well with other dogs, is great with children and is gentle and respectful of cats.

The ideal family for Hope would be one that can take her on adventures and is happy to have a canine companion sleeping on a human’s bed at night.

The Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay team said Hope would also benefit from having a canine buddy at her new home.

Could Cola the 4-month-old fast-learning puppy be the one for you?

The next puppy up for adoption is the youngest of the bunch, 4-month-old Cola.

Cola is a playful pup with wonderful manners and is bright for his age - he can already sit, fetch, and drop on command and come when called.

His current foster mother said his toileting is of the highest standard, to the point he can do his business on command, just before bedtime.

Cola gets on well with his two canine foster brothers and his foster mother thinks he will be fine with cats too, if introduced slowly.

Cola would suit a home with older children.

Mac, a Retriever/Labrador cross heading dog, is looking for his very own place to call home.

Recently celebrating his first birthday, Mac is the next dog looking for a home to call his own.

Mac is a Retriever/Labrador cross heading dog who was surrendered to the pound after a relationship break-up.

Although he hasn’t quite outgrown his puppy tendencies to, for example, chew the wrong thing, he would make an excellent pet for a family which is firm but fair and willing to reinforce good behaviour.

Mac is great with cats and kids and loves cuddles.

Last but not least of the four dogs looking for a “furever” home is Luna, a mixed breed 1-year-old with Husky ancestry.

Luna, a lovely mixed breed 1-year-old with Husky ancestry, could be the dog for you.

Her owners are unable to keep her, so this is an opportunity for a new parent to step up and reinforce the good habits she already has.

Luna is a high-energy, excitable dog, who needs to socialise more with other dogs.

She is good with small children and gets on well with cats - and, just like a cat, is often keen to jump in someone’s lap for a cuddle.

All four dogs are up for adoption and looking for a family to take them in and give them lots of love.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees do apply.