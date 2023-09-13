Could an 11-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier cross named Rocky, be the dog for you?

Could an 11-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier cross named Rocky, be the dog for you?

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista, who does a lot of dog fostering and rehoming, currently has two American Staffordshire terrier crosses ready for adoption.

First up is 11-month-old Rocky, an American Staffordshire terrier cross who loves to play as well as cuddle.

This bubbly boy is currently learning to play fetch and has a beautiful red coat, floppy ears and soulful eyes that have won over his foster parents, who are enjoying looking after the bright, energetic young dog.

However now it is time for Rocky to find his forever home. His ideal new home would be with a family willing to help him learn new tricks and let him play, with a belly rub and a warm bed waiting for him at the end of the day.

Daniel, an eight-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier cross, could be the missing link in your family.

Another young dog enjoying foster care at the moment is an eight-month-old American Staffordshire terrier cross Daniel.

This young dog is a solid unit however he thinks he is a lap dog and like Rocky, cuddles are one of his favourite things.

Described by his foster mum as “full of beans”, this former pound pup is working hard on his obedience skills and with time and patience, Daniel will thrive.

If you are interested in either of these cute canines, contact Christine Batista through her Facebook page for more information.

Adoption fees do apply.