Scooby is a 10-week-old mixed bulldog breed puppy looking for a new home.

Scooby is a 10-week-old mixed bulldog breed puppy looking for a new home.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista, who does a lot of dog fostering and re-homing, is looking to find the perfect homes for brother and sister puppies Scooby and Scrappy.

Scooby and Scrappy are a 10-week-old mixed bulldog breed who may just be two of the sweetest pups you will see this summer.

The pair are perfect opposites and have been with and cared for by the same foster mum since November.

Scooby is a placid little fellow, who enjoys climbing up on the couch and cuddling with the cat living in his foster home.

Scrappy, a female 10-week-old mixed bulldog breed, is looking for her forever home.

His sister Scrappy is a little more outgoing than her brother and her approach to life is to tackle each day in a confident and playful manner.

Both provide plenty of laughs for their foster mother, especially when they try to “help” her hang out the washing.

The brother and sister duo are not the only ones up for adoption. Reggie, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross profiled in last month’s Adopt a Dog, is still in need of a permanent home.

Reggie is just over a year old and ready for adventures along with a permanent place to call home.

Reggie, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier cross, is looking for a family.

His foster parent describes him as “full of beans”, the type of dog who will thrive in the right environment, with the right person to reinforce his training to date.

Reggie is fine to be left alone outside for short periods and a fully fenced, secure section would be best for the energetic pup.

All three of these dogs are up for adoption and looking for a family to give them a new start this new year.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees do apply.



