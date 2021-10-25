Adam Green: Try these anger appetisers

The Hits host Adam Green has been noticing we're getting a tad tetchy online of late. Photo NZME

What a time Sir Dave Dobbyn had online these past few days, being caught up in a hurricane of angry tweeters, calling for his "cancellation" because he posted a few replies.

People increasingly look for something, or someone online to direct their anger at; fingers hovering over the keyboard just waiting to smash out a furious comment.

I get that the resurgence of Covid has been frustrating and can't imagine how those in alert level 3 areas must be feeling this far along from that single first case popping up, but if you're looking for things to get angry at, may I throw a few suggestions out there?

Unexpectedly hitting your head on an open cupboard after you've bent down to grab something. Can we cancel that? There you are happily raising yourself up to fill a glass of juice when, BAM!

That sneaky cupboard jumps out and scones your noggin leaving you doing that breathing-through-clenched-teeth-in-pain thing and wondering why it had to hit right on the pointy bit. Cancel cupboard head bonks.

The Wi-Fi router misfunctioning right when you hopped into bed with snacks ready to watch a movie.

You turn the TV off and on again ("Have you tried turning it off and back on again?" -the IT help desk's favourite fixup) but still, the Netflix won't load. You try a different app, no dice. Grab your phone, check the connection, no Wi-Fi there either. Eventually, you just have to get up and head to the wall to reset the router, and by then you don't feel like watching a movie and it's all been for nothing. Cancel Wi-Fi routers misfunctioning.

Kids asking you to stop what you're doing and come outside to see the thing they've been working on, and then when you do, the thing" is jumping over a stick or something. If you're going to make me leave the potato peeling and head to the backyard, it better at least be a cartwheel or better yet, a flip of some sort. Cancel kids asking us to watch their tiny achievement

When you go to the fridge to eat the leftovers you had tucked away, only to discover the leftovers are not left over at all. They are consumed. By someone else, and you have to lower your standards and settle for two gherkins and the last of the bag of grated cheese. Cancel leftover theft.

There are plenty of things to get angry about, let's all just try to get angry in the right direction!