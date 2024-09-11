The river bar is a stretch of gravel at the river opening that builds up and blocks the Wairoa river from flowing directly out to sea. The regional council is in charge of managing it, by digging a channel to open it up when needed.

But when Wairoa’s river swept through hundreds of properties in June, causing about $40 million in damage, the council faced huge publish backlash for failing to open the bar.

Four different reports were released on Wednesday, including a rapid review by former police commissioner Mike Bush. It found the council lacked an operational plan for the river bar, didn’t listen to locals, and failed to consider worst case scenarios early enough.

“I’ll never forget about it in my life, because lives could have been lost,” said Toothill.

Among those who wanted quicker action from authorities is contractor Hamish Pryde, who has been digging the river bar for the council for decades. But in this flood, he said the council did not call him until it was too late, and he couldn’t get the river bar open in time.

“The outcome of the reports was pretty predictable from where we were sitting. The important thing now is that we see a pathway forwards. Surely there will be some accountability,” he said.

‘It’s been a struggle’

Dianne Downey is also looking for accountability. Her lime juicing business was ruined in the flood and she is taking legal action against the regional council.

Dianne was hoping the reviews will strengthen her case.

“It certainly helps cement what we were saying from the get go, I’m hoping it will stack up well behind me in regards to that,” she said.

She is facing a huge bill for everything she has lost.

Dianne Downey from The Limery wants the council to be held accountable for what she has lost.

“It’s been a struggle amongst the fact of losing everything else and having to replace everything, It’s put me back probably a good 12 years,” said Downey.

And while the town slowly gets back on its feet, Pryde said it was not just the physical damage that needed time to heal.

“The scars are way less visible, but it’s the burden that people carry - that’s the concern,” he said.

Residents are begging the council to act on every recommendation made in all four reviews to avoid any future disasters..

“Please, please don’t ever let it happen again,” Downey said.

‘We’re sorry’

Despite the damage done to homes and businesses, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby would not say if the council would compensate residents.

“We’re sorry that the people of Wairoa are going through yet more adversity particularly in the last 18 months and what I can do on behalf of myself and council is be committed to insuring that the regional council does everything it can to implement these recommendations,” Ormsby said.

The review made a raft of recommendations for the regional council, such as a new management plan, a long term contract for regular maintenance and weather event work, and a better relationship between the regional council and Wairoa community.

Ormsby said there needed to be longer-term solutions and opening the bar would not be enough to prevent future flooding.

“But we can’t do that alone, we have to do that in partnership and that’s what locals have been calling out for is that we work with them for better outcomes for flood mitigation for Wairoa. So we have to embark on that journey in partnership with them, this isn’t just a regional council mission,” Ormsby said.

Wairoa’s mayor has disputed one part of the report that said spring tides, large waves and high swells contributed to the towns flooding in June

Craig Little said he maintained the flooding never would have happened if the bar was cleared.

“We’ve got the information now from the right people who do that information, we’re just getting it together but definitely no spring tides so that was absolutely misleading, the high swell and the high waves is very insignificant but it would be significant if you didn’t have that institutional knowledge and didn’t think that this may have happened before,” Little said.

