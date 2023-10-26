British funnyman Bill Bailey has announced a second Hawke's Bay show. Photo / NZME

Those wanting to catch British funnyman Bill Bailey when he graces Hawke’s Bay shores next month are in luck, with the comedian announcing a second show.

The new show at Toitoi in Hastings will be on Tuesday, November 28, starting at 8pm, with tickets going on sale 9am Friday, October 27.

Bailey’s first show on Monday, November 27 is sold out.

It’s an already packed Aotearoa tour schedule for Bailey, who returns to New Zealand next week for the second time since the pandemic to bring audiences his new show Thoughtifier.

In an interview with Hastings Leader last month, the musician, comedian and actor said he enjoyed his Hawke’s Bay show so much in 2021 that there was no question that he would be back again.

He said those heading to the Thoughtifier show would see him track the history of thoughts, good and bad, and what makes us human. The show will likely be delivered with Bailey’s trademark deadpan delivery and comedic style.

“I’m inspired by singers and musicians I’ve worked with over the last couple of years, so there’s plenty of music, and stories about my own thoughts, and how they make us sometimes go wrong, or when they occasionally go right,” he said.

Toitoi kaiwhakahaere ratonga whakaari - presenter services manager Glen Pickering said the second show is another comedy coup for local audiences.

“Toitoi has spent the past four years re-establishing its comedy credentials with both local audiences and international comedians,” he said.

“Bill adding another show isn’t a surprise, given our packed audiences for Jimmy Carr and Laugh Your A** Off earlier this year, but we are thrilled nonetheless.”

He said it was great to be able to deliver more laughs to the region after what has already been a challenging year for most.

“The Toitoi team are stoked to deliver more sell-out comedy for our local community at the tail-end of what has been an incredibly hard year for our region.”

Tickets and more information can be found through www.toitoivenues.co.nz, or people can head to the Toitoi Box Office in the Hastings isite on Heretaunga Street East to secure seats.