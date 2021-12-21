About 90% of Hawke's Bay DHB's PSA staff reject national offer

A majority of PSA staff members, in roles outside the medical and nursing professions, have turned down their latest collective agreement offer in a landslide vote. Photo / NZME

A majority of PSA (Public Service Association) staff members, in roles that sit outside the medical and nursing professions, at Hawke's Bay DHB have turned down their latest collective agreement offer in a landslide vote.

Hawke's Bay PSA organiser Kevin McGorry said of the 370 APHST (allied, public health, scientific and technical) PSA members, 90 per cent had rejected the national DHB offer this week.

"These are roles, traditionally undervalued because they are largely done by women."

He said APHST roles included well-known jobs like lab techs doing Covid testing in the region, physiotherapists and occupational therapists, social workers, dental assistants and therapists, and scientists.

"We also know a pay equity effective date is achievable with enough pressure and this is one clear goal, because if it takes a long time to settle the APHST Pay Equity claim we will need to ensure our members are back paid at the pay equity rates.

"The DHBs can and have done this for other work groups going through pay equity negotiations, and it provides a reassurance that our members' claim is being taken seriously.

Lab techincians and PSA members undertaking Covid testing in Hawke's Bay want a pay rise in line with their nursing and midwifery colleagues. Photo / Warren Buckland

"All we are asking is for employers to treat our claims the same as our colleagues in nursing and midwifery."

He said there was a possibility of industrial action being taken in February or March next year.

"Right now we are seeking urgent bargaining."

"This is one of the strongest rejections of an employer offer I've seen," said PSA Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi national secretary Kerry Davies.

"This sends a really clear signal to DHBs that their offer was highly inadequate."

"For most of our members this offer is hardly a pay rise, in fact, when adjusted for inflation, for many of them it's a pay cut in real terms.

"This is not the way we should be thanking people who have been working on the front lines of our Covid-19 response, especially when they've been chronically underpaid for so long."

The PSA is a major health union with more than 20,000 members employed by district health boards.

A NZ PSA member Janet Quigley said it seemed "grossly unfair" for DHBs to treat one group so differently from others.

"Covid-19 has meant all of us have had an especially hard couple of years - and being short on staff in our parts of the healthcare sector has made that even worse. So in that context, I think it's understandable that we found this offer extremely disappointing.

"New Zealanders can see the hard work we've been putting in throughout the pandemic - it's been really validating to know that they appreciate what we do.

"And our work isn't done yet. Our Medlab scientists, for instance, will be busy all summer processing Covid tests to keep our communities safe as the borders reopen.

"It's gutting that the recognition we've had from everyday New Zealanders hasn't translated to a fair pay offer from our employer."

The DHB deferred comment to Technical Advisory Services (TAS), which has been approached for comment.