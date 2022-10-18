An ABBA tribute group is ready to bring the Swedish super-group's greatest hits to the Toitoi event centre. Photo / Supplied

Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA set to rock the stage at Hastings Toitoi event centre on November 18 as part of their New Zealand tour.

From November to December, the band will perform at a mammoth 33 venues in 46 days.

Like many upcoming concerts, it will be the first time since 2020 that Kiwis will be able to dance and sing along to the ABBA tribute band.

The show brings new cast member Brit Jess Driver - in the role of Agnetha – to perform alongside Australian Zac Coombs as Bjorn and South Africans Giselle Bouwer as Anni-Frid and André Behnke as Benny.

Producers, Showtime Australia, used the forced downtime during the recent pandemic to revamp production on the show so even repeat attendees will find the show fresh and fun.

Tribute vocalist Bouwer said, "Abba is famous for having those catchy classic tunes that never get old so it's a hard show to get sick of."

ABBA fans can dance and sing their hearts out to some of the Swedish band's biggest hits for more than two hours.

Live on stage, a hand-picked eight-piece international cast, with world-class production and visuals to accompany, will perform some of ABBA's greatest tracks such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Money, Money, Money, Super Trouper, SOS, Fernando, and more.

The Hastings Leader has two doubles passes for Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA to giveaway.

To be in to win, all you have to do is visit the Hastings Leader on Facebook and in the comments tell us your favourite ABBA song and why it's your favourite. Facebook post.

The ticket giveaway competition will close and winners will be announced on November 9.

Tickets for all events are available now but selling quickly; for more information visit Toitoi