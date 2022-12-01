Abandoned house burns down near Mohaka township

A blaze that completely consumed an abandoned property near Mohaka in the Wairoa district on Thursday night has been deemed not suspicious. Photo / RNZ

A blaze that completely consumed an abandoned property near Mohaka in the Wairoa district on Thursday night has been deemed not suspicious. Photo / RNZ

A blaze that completely consumed an abandoned property near Mohaka in the Wairoa District has been deemed not suspicious.

Two fire trucks from Wairoa Station were called to the house on Mohaka Township Rd at 9.18pm on Thursday evening.

Grant Duley, Wairoa volunteer fire chief, said the property had burned nearly to the ground when firefighters arrived and it was likely abandoned.

“They were only there for about an hour, hour and a half, so they must have just dampened down what was left.”

He said the report indicated that the attending firefighters did not consider the fire to be suspicious.

A police spokesperson also confirmed FENZ staff had advised police that the fire was not suspicious.



