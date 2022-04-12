A Super job for ex-Hawke's Bay Magpie rugby ref

Dan Waenga refereeing a Maddison Trophy Hawke's Bay club rugby match in Waipukurau in 2019. Photo / NZME

A former Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby player who had to give-up playing rugby because of concussion issues has picked up his first full Super Rugby match, as a referee.

Dan Waenga, a 36-year-old former Napier Boys High School pupil who became a New Zealand Under 21 representative and appeared as a Super Rugby substitute in the Waikato Chiefs backline in 2013, along with playing NPC rugby for both Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty, was given the appointment for tonight's (Tuesday night's) catch-up match between the Hurricanes and Moana Pacifika in Wellington.

It was the second big appointment for Hawke's Bay rugby referees in a few days, with Nick Hogan, who is also general manager of Basketball Hawke's Bay having officiated at the IRB Sevens in Singapore at the weekend, including Sunday's Bronze Medal playoff between Australia and Ireland.

The appearances come at a time when Hawke's Bay rugby, and other grassroots rugby throughout the country, is yet again facing a season of shortages of referees.

Both Waenga and Hogan refereed in last year's New Zealand Rugby finals series, as did two other Hawke's Bay referees.

Hawke's Bay rugby referee manager Keith Groube congratulates the referees on their achievements and says they illustrate the levels to which developing referees can aspire.

While the current stocks are expected to be able to cope with the numbers of matches in the opening rounds of senior colts and women's club rugby – with the first rounds on Wednesday and Thursday nights, and Good Friday – there are problems ahead as the number of competitions grows following the school holidays.

Clubs are being asked to help by pitching non-playing members into refereeing or touch judge roles.