A stitch in time helps cyclone victims

On holiday in Blenheim, Marilyn was overwhelmed with the generosity of 80-year-old quilting judge and neighbour, Jenny, who gifted a bag of quilts for Marilyn to bring home and give to victims of Cyclone Gabrielle. The quilts were handed over to families in the Puketapu area. Another bag of around 20 knitted slippers was also given to Marilyn to pass on to those in need.