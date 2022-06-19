A Napier sunrise greets swimmers about to brave the cold conditions for a swim at Perfume Point, Ahuriri. Photo/Warren Buckland

While the All Whites were having their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup ripped from beneath them, my sister-in-law Jane and I were enjoying a trifecta of our own — the snow, the moon and the sun.

For the past couple of months, we have been swimming almost every day. I'm not talking laps at the heated pool, but braving the cooling depths of the ocean, aclimatising ourselves to the inevitable temperature drop. And it's starting to get rather crisp.

Earlier last week we swam in the hail. A few days later we went a step further, splashing about in the waves, with the full moon shining to our right, the Kawekas behind us showing off a thick layer of snow and the glowing yellow ball of sun rising in front.

To say our days now revolve around the daily dunk is only a slight exaggeration, with the magic of the moment imprinted beneath our bright orange neoprene caps.

Speaking of neoprene, we decided it might be time to give wetsuits a go. But never before have I been happier to have a bit of extra blubber. I know belly fat has a bad wrap, but I'm starting to think the extra bits wrapped around my middle could be a good thing. Those layers of blubber might be helping to stave off the chills — it could even be keeping us afloat.

We had been nervous about wearing a wetsuit, but bought one each anyway and went through the motions of squeezing into the confines of a neoprene coffin.

Flopping into the waves like a dark grey version of the Michelin Man, we knew sacrificing comfort for warmth would not ride well. Instead we decided to ditch the rubber and keep riding the waves in our bathing costumes.

Although I've always been a keen swimmer, this new obsession is another level, the benefits of which inspire and motivate us daily. And we are not alone. Ocean swimming has become a popular pastime. We often come across new people and also bump into now familiar faces, all glorifying the swim.

If laughter was an Olympic sport, I think we'd make the team. We laugh at what seems like nothing and at the ridiculous. Just the sight of each other making our way through the windswept wintry waves seems to start us off.

Or arriving in the dark and rain clad in dressing gown, bedsocks and slippers. Easy to get in and out of when frozen wet limbs don't work properly. But we have now upgraded to fit-for-purpose hooded swimmer's tents. Once inside, simply slide off the tog straps and slip off the togs underneath, thus maintaining one's modesty and perhaps absorbing a few icicles in the process.

Speaking of ice, an invitation to an early morning swim in Oriental Bay on the weekend was too hard to resist. I am happy to report I was the first into the 12 degree ocean and last out.

Back in the Bay and swimming on a very cold and bleak day today, the water felt warm and magical and I have confidence we will make it through the Hawke's Bay winter.