A new dawn for popular Central Hawke's Bay tramping hut track

Seated on the tops of the Ruahine Range at an elevation of 1280m, Sunrise Hut is a popular destination for day trips or weekend visits. Photo / Department of Conservation

A popular tramping hut atop the Ruahine Range will be closed for close to two months while the track leading to it is repaired.

Located in the mid eastern Ruahine Forest Park, Sunrise Hut was originally built in 1983 by the New Zealand Forestry Service and is a popular tramping destination for day trippers or weekend visitors.

Department of Conservation improvement manager Hayden Barrett said access to the hut would be temporarily closed from February 8 while the track leading to it is upgraded.

About 5.4 kilometres of the Sunrise track will be upgraded, including the application of of new metal and drainage upgrades. Photo / Department of Conservation

"We plan to close the track and begin the upgrading work on February 15. Work will take six to eight weeks to complete, weather dependent."

Approximately 5.4 kilometre of track will be upgraded, including repairs to eroded track surfaces, applying new metal, and drainage improvements including trackside drains and 11 culverts.

This work will be carried out from the Swamp/Sunrise track intersection to Sunrise Hut, Barrett said.

Access to Top Maropea Hut and Waipawa Forks Hut via the Sunrise Track will also be closed from February 8 until April 5.