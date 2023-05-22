‘A life of its own’: Opening of community garden brings joy to Tamatea

Keen gardener Chris Wells (right), who played a large role in the garden's inception, speaks to community members at the opening of the Lancaster Street community garden in Tamatea, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Keen gardener Chris Wells (right), who played a large role in the garden's inception, speaks to community members at the opening of the Lancaster Street community garden in Tamatea, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Back in March, Napier resident Julie McLean made the big decision to turn her front lawn into a sustainable garden for her community.

Inspired by the TV show The Good Life, McLean and her good friend Chris Wells worked tirelessly to create a space for those in Tamatea to appreciate sustainable growing and permaculture.

On Saturday, after nearly two months of hard mahi, the Lancaster Street community garden was opened with a special ceremony, and McLean is overjoyed the place will finally get to have a “life of its own”.

The “watch this space” sign that previously hung off the front gate has now been replaced with a brand-new permanent sign drawn by a talented local artist.

About 40 to 50 people come to celebrate and connect at Saturday’s opening, with the local reverend conducting a karakia and kai. Supplies and stories were shared afterwards.

“Everything just seemed to fall into place and it just sort of fit,” McLean told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Hopefully, in another week or so, we should have some more stuff to harvest for people to come and collect.”

Adding to the community spirit, the local church also donated a Mitre 10 voucher to help with gardening supplies and upkeep. This means McLean and her friends can continue to help the community.

Julie McLean's front lawn is now the Lancaster Street community garden.

McLean said that overall, the garden was about keeping it simple and enjoying the company and fruits of the labour.

“Come and take it, have a chat and enjoy it,” she said.

With the opening of the garden still causing a buzz in the local community, McLean said she was looking forward to the growth ahead.

“It’s only young, and I think in a year’s time, when things are more established, it will be even better,” she said.

“I’m really happy with how it’s gone, it’s so exciting.”