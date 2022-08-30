'A great conversationalist': Hawke's Bay community leader Pat Turley dies

Pat Turley pictured in 2018. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay businessman and environmentalist Pat Turley has been remembered for his "indefatigable leadership" and work within the community.

Turley died last Tuesday, aged 58, after suffering a medical event while mountain biking on Te Mata Peak.

He is the owner of Hawke's Bay property analyst firm Turley and Co which has been involved in a number of large projects across the district.

Turley also volunteered a lot of time to community trusts such as Cranford Hospice Trust and Maraetōtara Tree Trust.

"Pat became a trustee of the trust in 2008," Maraetōtara Tree Trust said in a statement, posted on social media.

"He was chairman from 2014 until 2020.

"During this time the trust grew under Pat's indefatigable leadership to receiving both corporate, government and private sponsorship that allowed us to plant up to 10,000 trees a year.

"As well as his incredibly hard work for the trust, Pat was also a great conversationalist.

"He always had an appropriate anecdote or story to tell to illustrate a point he wanted to make.

"His presence on the trust will be sorely missed.

"As our kaumatua Kepa Toa appropriately put it 'Kua hinga he tōtara i te wao nui a Tāne'."

The trust also stated that it was "perhaps appropriate that he left us amongst the trees and birds he so loved".

In an obituary, published at the weekend, his family paid tribute to the "dearly loved husband" and "devoted father" of three children.

"A great tōtara has fallen," the obituary read.

Turley has also been a big part of Cranford Hospice Trust's push to raise $15 million for a brand new hospice between Napier and Hastings.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday in Havelock North.