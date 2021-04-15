A field day for CHB Country Rugby

The CHB Representative Rugby Committee is presenting CHB's first Country Rugby Day.

The CHB Representative Rugby Committee was re-formed just over two years ago to help showcase local rugby talent and boost the community spirit and camaraderie of the CHB club rugby scene.

The committee is made up of delegates from each of CHB's clubs: Waipawa, Otane, Central, Porangahau, Onga/Tiko and Takapau, and from these clubs a CHB rep team is chosen each year to play for the Bebbington Shield — contested since 1921 by sub-union teams from Central Hawke's Bay, Northern Wanganui, Rangitikei, Bush and Dannevirke.

The CHB Representative Rugby Committee is the Bebbington Shield's governing body and the committee is determined that, as holders of the shield as it goes into its 100th year of competition, this season will be something special.

To usher in the Bebbington Shield's 100th year and showcase CHB's rugby talent, the committee is introducing CHB's first Country Rugby Day.

The event is happening on April 17 at Central Park and throughout the day the rugby-loving public will get to see each of the CHB clubs in action.

It's also a chance for the players to see each other on the field, as most of the time players don't get to watch and appreciate the skills of the other local clubs.

Committee president Dylan Scott says there are a lot of talented players in CHB who sometimes are not given the recognition they deserve.

"The Country Rugby Day will put our players centre stage and let them show their worth.

"The whole rugby community is coming together to put on a show for CHB's rugby-loving public.

"Each club is contributing to the running of the day, Central Rugby and Sports is allowing the use of their venue, there will be food and drink carts, and a feast of good competitive rugby."

Scott says the day will an opportunity for coaches to "identify the talent" that will be brought together as one squad for the Bebbington Shield defence and three other games to be played against Heartland teams this season.

"We have matches planned against Wairarapa Bush, East Coast and Horowhenua/Kapiti later in the year, as well as a CHB Colts team to take on Dannevirke Colts for the Rankin Shield.

"We are expecting Dannevirke to challenge us for the Bebbington Shield again this year, since we managed to keep it out of their hands last year."

Scott says part of his committee's role is to bring the excitement back into CHB rugby.

"It's an important part of rural life, forging friendships between players and co-operation between clubs, inspiring our young people ... rugby is a lifestyle in rural areas and we want to hold onto that.

"We want to do something as a committee to make sure the game stays alive in CHB."

The Details

What: CHB Country Rugby Day

When: April 17, starts 11am

Where: Central Park, Mitchell St, Waipukurau

Games: 11am CHB 1st XV vs Havelock North

1.15pm Waipawa Country United Men's Rugby vs Porangahau (F1)

Central Colts vs Onga/Tiko Colts (F2)

3pm Central Prems vs Tamatea

5pm Central 2nds vs Otane (for Hunter Shield)