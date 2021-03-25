A day of celebration: close to 100 gather for Women's Rest's 100th

At the celebration, Glenda Palmer spoke about how the Women's Centre started. Photo / Warren Buckland

Despite suggestions over the years that the building be pulled down or used for a different purpose, the Hastings Women's Rest building has been celebrated for its 100 years of service as a space specifically for women.

Close to 100 women gathered on the grass outside the Women's Rest last Tuesday to mark its century of service.

The first purpose-built women's restrooms in the country, the building is now home to the Heretaunga Women's Centre.

Glenda Palmer, one of the founding members of the Heretaunga Women's Centre in the late 1980s, said it was great to be able to celebrate the building.

The Kahurangi Māori Dance Company entertained the crowd at the event. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said there were occasions when the Women's Rest was almost used for other purposes or disposed of, and she was thankful to the women who have ensured it was kept for its original purpose.

"So basically, people were constantly trying to change it, but it's great that it's got this historic site status now.

"I believe our group were instrumental in stopping its use being changed from its intended purpose and I've watched it over the years and it's just kept on going, it's been the work of many women with a social conscience."

The founding group's intention was to provide a sanctuary for women from any class, culture and background and both urban and rural women.

The Plunket rooms were in the space, but in the 1980s the premises were being underused and were not in the best condition.

Women, and a few men, gathered alongside Hastings District Councillors and guest speakers at the celebration. Photo / Warren Buckland

The group negotiated with the council for the Heretaunga Women's Centre to occupy the space Plunket wasn't using.

There was an active feminist community in Napier and the group from around Hastings wanted to foster the same community and space in their neighbourhood.

Glenda herself has memories of being a pre-schooler in the late 1950s walking into town with her mother and stopping in at the building.

Another woman who has memories of the building is Judy Woodhead.

Her aunt's mother was one of the live-in matrons, and when she retired her cousin took up the role.

She remembers walking to the building with her mother on their way home after school, stopping for a cup of tea and rest.

And later on, she would bring her own babies in to change them.

"The celebration was really good. It is lovely to hear about what they are doing now."

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Tukituki MP Anna Lorck and HWC chairwoman Lisa Bentley also spoke at the event and the crowd were entertained by the Kahurangi Māori Dance Company.