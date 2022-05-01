Wahine moko kauae and tamariki at the rally in Havelock North. Photo / Ian Cooper

A circle of about 400 people was formed on a Havelock North reserve today to signify the learning message that has come out of a woman's revelations of objections to her moko kauae facial tattoo in the same park.

The formation of the porowhita - symbolising the circle of life as a journey of discovery and learning – came at the end of a rally recognising the value and importance of moko kauae and other body tattooing, and supporting mum Jay Scott who last month revealed she had been approached by two women near the playground in the reserve and asked to either cover-up the tattoo or leave – because the women said it was "scaring" their children.

Helena Winiata and mother Te Raina Ferris, from Porangahau, although Winiata lives in Otaki, and others decided it was time to clear the air of any misunderstandings, and with the weather playing ball and providing a brilliantly clear afternoon with temperatures of 19-20C the conditions couldn't have been better as women told of their experiences with moko kauae.

Among them was IronMaori founder, district health board member and 2020 parliamentary election candidate Heather Skipworth, who told of being a little nervous at first, but once it had been done she felt as if it had been part of her "rebirth as Maori" and who she was.

Others congratulated those who had organised the gathering, and Jay Scott for the "bravery" of raising the issue in public.

For some, including Winiata and Skipworth, there was the bond of having moko kauae done by Ngati Porou tattoo luminary, artist and master carver Mark Kopua.

Kopua had visited Porangahau with his nephew in 2006, at the request of Winiata and others in the whanau, she having decided it was the time "when I was ready."

She was forewarned by those by saying she was "brave". She thought they were talking about the physical pain that might be inflicted during the artwork – they were talking about the glares she may get in the streets.

Winiata, who had not previously known Jay Scott, said over the years she could feel the intensity of some people staring uncomfortably, but not had anyone as bold as what was said to have happened in a Havelock North park.

"This is 2022," she said, but even as Sunday's event approached she had been asked by Havelock North and Hastings members of the whanau asking what she was going to be doing with and at the gathering, worried they have to pick up some pieces afterwards.

But she said: "We came with aroha, to share our stories and educate people by putting it out there. Jay was brave enough to put it out there. It's a fantastic turnout. This has been beautiful, and it came from Jay talking about it."