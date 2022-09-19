One of the floodlights was accidentally left on through the night after Saturday's match. Photo / NZME

The lights may have gone out on Hawke's Bay's impressive Ranfurly Shield streak on Saturday night, but not on their stadium's floodlight.

Napier City Council said one of the McLean Park floodlights was accidentally left on after the match by a staff member charged with "working through lock-up procedures".

It was still shining into Sunday morning.

The Wellington Lions and their fans had already lit up the night in the hours before, with a historic 19-12 win, the first time the capital dwellers have lifted the Log o' Wood since 2008.

Magpies player Tom Parsons leading the team out at McLean Park on Saturday night. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier City Council said the extra power cost from the light being left on was estimated at around $300.

To look at things from a brighter side, the Hawke's Bay Magpies held the Shield for almost two years after taking it off Otago in October 2020.

They then successfully defended the prized trophy 14 times.

It was the third-longest Ranfurly Shield reign in Hawke's Bay Rugby's history.

Hopefully the loss of the Shield is not a sign of darker times to come.