A couple of imaginary friends and their popularity with the children of Hastings have helped carry the day and night for their home as one of New Zealand's most beautiful cities.

Luke the Litter Legend and Colin the Cheeky Chucker were prominent in a decision to name Hastings as the Most Beautiful Small City, for a second year in a row.

Also the Supreme Winner at the last awards in October 2020, its continued place near the top of the order was confirmed tonight in an announcement at the "Beautiful Ball" in Parliament Buildings in Wellington.

With a little irony, Wellington was named the most beautiful large city, despite the mess of the front lawn outside Parliament.

The Supreme Towns and Cities Award winner was Whakatane.

The Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards have been around for 50 years as the country's longest-running sustainability awards and a "benchmark for environmental excellence in Aotearoa," according to a media release embargoed to late evening so that it wouldn't spoil the surprise for the winners.

Judges said Hastings had built on its waste and litter prevention campaign, featuring mascots Luke the Litter Legend and Colin the Cheeky Chucker – "creating a fun and engaging way for children to learn about litter."

Hastings had also established an eco-committee, initiated a New Zealand-first analysis into the trees in its parks and reserves and had a continued focus on sustainable tourism and community beautification, judges said.

Hawke's Bay Today was unable to contact Mayor of Hastings Sandra Hazlehurst pending the announcement, but last week in announcing her decision to seek re-election later this year she said protecting our environment and mitigating and adapting to the impact of climate change had been a strong focus for council.

"For the first time we have a Eco Strategy and Action Plan to protect our environment for future generations," she said. "But there is a lot to do."

In other honours, Taupo was named the Most Beautiful Large Town, and Kaitaia the Most Beautiful Small Town. The Leith Place toilet in Tokoroa was named the Best Loo, Mary St in Thames the Best Street, while the Kiwi's Choice favourite spot was Queen's Park, Invercargill.