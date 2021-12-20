A bumper year for Maraenui clean-up

From left Mary Mohawk, Levi Armstrong and a masked hero from the local police pile rubbish into a skip during Clean up in the Nui. Photo / Warren Buckland

A second-annual pre-Christmas clean-up of unwanted and sometimes difficult to dispose-of rubbish in the Napier suburb of Maraenui has hauled in at least twice as much as the exercise did 12 months ago and has left organisers wondering how it can cope with demand.

Clean-up in the 'Nui was organised by Tu Tangata Maraenui Trust, where old or broken furniture, bikes and other items were gathered today in a six-hour major community effort on currently vacant Kainga Ora housing land in Percy Spiller Ave.

"On a scale of one to 10, last year it was about four – this year it was 10," said Nelson Park Ward city councillor and trust member Maxine Boag, who worked throughout the day with community volunteers, police, Maori wardens, the Mongrel Mob neighbours and others, using three trailers provided by the Greenmeadows Rotary Club and trucks from Clean Earth solid waste and recyclables removal company Clean Earth.

The demand came despite it not including concrete, demolition or hazardous materials, oil, paint, wired products or tyres, but there was a metal recycler on hand.

A small queue was waiting to drop off when the clean-up started at 9am. During the day crews went to more than 60-70 homes to pick-up trailer-loads of items from people who were otherwise unable to deliver it themselves. At the end – well, there just about wasn't an end.

"Here comes some more," said Boag as she reflected on the day, during which the crew ran out of time to make all the pick-ups they'd promised.

"I think we over-estimated what we could do, and under-estimated the demand," she said.

Tu Tangata Maraenui obtained a Puawaitanga Fund grant from the council but it was ultimately a big community effort, out of a desire to stop the build-up of household and backyard.

She was sure it would stop some of the "fly-dumping," and the demand appeared to have stretched wider than just the Maraenui area.

"We don't know where everyone came from," she said. "But the good thing was it came from the community, for the community. And it was the community that was here helping out all day."