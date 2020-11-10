73 homes still without power in Napier

73 homes in Napier are still without power, after 3300 Unison customers lost power on Monday.

Seventy three homes are still without power in Napier after this week's freak storm.

The one in 250 year event on Monday caused widespread surface flooding, and slips, and left 3300 Unison customers without power.

At 7am today, most of those customers had power restored, but 64 customers in Pirimai, Onekawa are still without power.

Two customers in Waterworth Ave, Maraenui and seven in Munroe St, Napier South, are also powerless.

A Civil Defence update says Unison crews have worked hard to reconnect customers following the flooding in Napier.

"However, some areas need to be prepared to face a further night without power. While flood waters are slowly subsiding allowing crews access to Unison assets, flood damage is proving more challenging than expected."

The Civil Defence statement also warned residents against eating fruit and vegetables that have come into contact with floodwaters.

"Floodwaters can carry bugs that cause disease from the ground surface and sewerage systems.

"Do not eat any food that had been in contact with flood waters, including fruit and vegetables from your garden. Keep children and pets away from floodwaters and puddles."

The statement reminded Napier residents to keep water use to a minimum.



"Napier's wastewater system is still overloaded. Napier City Council is asking Napier to keep their household wastewater to a minimum. Do not take baths or flush toilets unless absolutely necessary, keep showers short and leave running the dishwasher until tomorrow."