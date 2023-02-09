At the top of the Remutakas are (from left) Hayden, Dave, Jamie, Tane and Glenn.

At the top of the Remutakas are (from left) Hayden, Dave, Jamie, Tane and Glenn.

There are several ways one might travel from Napier to Wellington - perhaps by train, plane or automobile. However, a group of jolly good chaps have decided to go by 50CC scooters - in the name of charity.

The Grand Annual Jolly Good Chaps “Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge” was born last year when Steve Peck from Furniture Clearance Co and Paul Garland from 360 Realty decided to create “a crazy event and raise money for great causes”, says crew member Glenn Fulcher.

“It goes a little deeper than that as the gents wanted to form a trust that supported 40- to 60-year-old men through business and life challenges.”

Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust was formed, and four other members came on board.

“We have Steve, Paul, Dave, Tane, Ben and myself. We’re all from different walks of life but each adds some skills to raise money for great causes,” Glenn says.

The first ride was in March last year, with alert levels from the pandemic still hanging around.

Ready to go are the Crazy Scooters’ East Coast Chapter at last year's racing start line.





“With 53 riders signed up and 52 making it all the way to Wellington, it was a pretty amazing event. We raised over $78,000 for I Am Hope NZ and Awhi Trust.”

Awhi works with early school leavers to reengage in life, education, work and communities.

“They bought themselves a van with their share, which is so cool and made a huge difference to how they can help our local rangatahi.”

Glenn says 101 riders are already confirmed for the March 4 ride - “not too late to get a scooter, raise some coin and get involved”.

Money is raised through Givealittle, with each rider setting up a “participants” page on the Napier to Wellington Scooter Challenge.

“Then they get out and about and raise their own money.”

He believes for most riders it’s about making a difference and trying to help, with many of last year’s participants returning for round two.

“Many of them had been personally affected by suicide, and far too many of those lost were young. So, time on the bike, with wind in your hair certainly makes you think hard about making a difference. Most of us are not mad enough to swim or run the length of the country so this is our way to help out, sitting on our butts for hours having an absolute blast with like-minded people.”

Glenn says there are “some pretty awesome prizes” for the most money raised, including a year’s supply of beer from Zeealandt Brewery and a King Size Backcare bed from Furniture Clearance Co.

“We know it’s not about the prizes, but it helps build a little competition as riders can see a leader board of who’s raised what.”

Getting the trip on the road has had its share of fun and games, with Glenn one of six organisers who have met every few weeks to make arrangements.

“We talk about way too many things other than organising the events, and somehow managed to pull it all together and have an absolute blast in doing so. We did a ‘cold kahuna’ in July last year over the Gentle Annie. My choice of clothing, a pair of shorts, nearly cost me dearly.”

The journey to Wellington takes 7-10 hours and will involve a few refreshment stops with sponsors along the way.

“We have stops at Tumu Timbers where riders will enjoy a Beard Brothers sausage or two to refuel for the next leg. Tui HQ at Mangatainoka is a sponsored lunch stop and then over that bloody big hill called the Remutakas before rolling into Wellington Macs Brew Bar around 5pm for an icepack for the butt cheeks. Thanks to Kāpura Trust we’ll have a prizegiving and a live music knees-up, as most will no longer be able to sit down.”

One of the great things about the event is that most of the riders don’t have to ride back.

“The team at Efficient Movers & Storage load up the trusty steeds and bring them back to Napier for us.”

Highlights along the way include a lot of laughter and mini races, which are destroyed by hills or fuel stops.

“It’s the giant panda bear costume that flies past you or the kilt-wearing chap kicking his scooter after a toilet stop and his bike won’t restart. It’s an absolute circus of colours, tassels and random ideas all flowing down the road. You find yourself laughing away and waiting for the next stop to catch up, check in with each other and share a yarn.”

Glenn says most riders start racing along, a little cold because of the early start and probably poor planning about clothing choice.

“Once you hit the three- to four-hour mark and your butt hurts, legs are numbing up and your back is starting to feel the slightly poorly-designed-for-long-distances riding stance the bikes have. This is all revealed at the end once the money raised is announced and refreshments are served.”

Glenn says there are so many “crazy bikes”, from one entrant who has the bike he had on a farm as a kid to people who started with a box of parts and “somehow the Frankenstein mop-ed is formed”.

“We have riders who have lost mates too early, to groups of ladies having an absolute hoot. It’s going to be a sight, over 100 mad people tearing up the road at 50km per hour. We have riders from Auckland to Wellington join us this year, so really cool and I can’t wait.”

To enter the scooter challenge visit Napier Scooter Challenge | Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge

A few tables are still left at a fundraising quiz night on Thursday, February 16 at Napier Old Boys Marist Clubrooms, Park Island. Check out https://www.trybooking.co.nz/MSR for tickets.

Also give a little donation page: https://givealittle.co.nz/event/napier-scooter-challenge-2023



