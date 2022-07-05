30th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction: Tickets flowing out the door

The 2020 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction. Tickets to this year's Wine Auction are in high demand. Photo / Ian Cooper

The 2020 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction. Tickets to this year's Wine Auction are in high demand. Photo / Ian Cooper

Almost all the tickets for the 30th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction have been sold, with people across the country grabbing theirs as soon as they went on sale last Friday.

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction general manager Elisha Milmine said the organisers were delighted with the enthusiasm for tickets.

"The tables we had for sale sold out in a short time. There are still a few tickets available but people shouldn't delay if they want to join in the celebrations this year," she said.

"The line-up of auction lots is outstanding this year, all donated by extremely generous people to support Cranford Hospice".

One of those 40 live auction lots is a vertical of Te Mata Estate Coleraine contributed by long-term sponsors Isaacs Plumbing, Pumping and Electrical.

The vertical of 26 vintages covers the span of 1994 to 2020, except for non-producing 2012.

Other lots include bespoke wines from Hawke's Bay wineries, collaborations between winemakers, luxury accommodation and restaurants, a travel package and a feature art piece by John Lancashire.

There will also be 10 silent auction lots available.

The auction will be held on September 17 from 12:30pm-5pm at ToiToi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, with tickets costing $60.