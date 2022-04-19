282 fresh Covid cases in Hawke's Bay

There were 282 fresh Covid-19 cases announced on Tuesday across Hawke's Bay.
That was a slight increase on confirmed cases on Easter Sunday (184 cases) and Easter Monday (187 cases).
However, the overall trend of new cases has been declining in Hawke's Bay, since cases spiked at over 1000 each day in late March.
The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday there were a further five deaths and 8270 fresh cases nationwide.
The Ministry of Health did not say how many people were in hospital and in the ICU at Hawke's Bay Hospital.
"The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 7,585 [nationwide] – last Tuesday it was 9,731," a Ministry of Health statement read.
"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases."
Sunday marked the lowest number of cases (184 cases) reported in Hawke's Bay since March 1 (168 cases).
To request free RAT tests click here.
Daily Covid cases in Hawke's Bay (data from Ministry of Health):
Apr 19: 282
Apr 18: 187
Apr 17: 184
Apr 15/16: 460
Apr 14: 357
Apr 13: 355
Apr 12: 474
Apr 11: 284
Apr 10: 268
Apr 9: 356
Apr 8: 434
Apr 7: 480
Apr 6: 602
Apr 5: 693
Apr 4: 454
Apr 3: 420
Apr 2: 590
Apr 1: 712
Mar 31: 917
Mar 30: 892
Mar 29: 1015
Mar 28: 701
Mar 27: 541
Mar 26: 770
Mar 25: 873
Mar 24: 1055
Mar 23: 1064
Mar 22: 1243
Mar 21: 796
Mar 20: 676
Mar 19: 1108
Mar 18: 841
Mar 17: 1101
Mar 16: 1049
Mar 15: 1111
Mar 14: 680
Mar 13: 597
Mar 12: 730
Mar 11: 855
Mar 10: 700
Mar 9: 707
Mar 8: 707
Mar 7: 435
Mar 6: 336
Mar 5: 327
Mar 4: 325
Mar 3: 315
Mar 2: 273
Mar 1: 168