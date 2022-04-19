282 fresh Covid cases in Hawke's Bay

A rapid antigen test (RAT) which are available free for those that need them. Photo / NZME

There were 282 fresh Covid-19 cases announced on Tuesday across Hawke's Bay.

That was a slight increase on confirmed cases on Easter Sunday (184 cases) and Easter Monday (187 cases).

However, the overall trend of new cases has been declining in Hawke's Bay, since cases spiked at over 1000 each day in late March.

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday there were a further five deaths and 8270 fresh cases nationwide.

The Ministry of Health did not say how many people were in hospital and in the ICU at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

"The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 7,585 [nationwide] – last Tuesday it was 9,731," a Ministry of Health statement read.

"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases."

Sunday marked the lowest number of cases (184 cases) reported in Hawke's Bay since March 1 (168 cases).

To request free RAT tests click here.

Daily Covid cases in Hawke's Bay (data from Ministry of Health):

Apr 19: 282

Apr 18: 187

Apr 17: 184

Apr 15/16: 460

Apr 14: 357

Apr 13: 355

Apr 12: 474

Apr 11: 284

Apr 10: 268

Apr 9: 356

Apr 8: 434

Apr 7: 480

Apr 6: 602

Apr 5: 693

Apr 4: 454

Apr 3: 420

Apr 2: 590

Apr 1: 712

Mar 31: 917

Mar 30: 892

Mar 29: 1015

Mar 28: 701

Mar 27: 541

Mar 26: 770

Mar 25: 873

Mar 24: 1055

Mar 23: 1064

Mar 22: 1243

Mar 21: 796

Mar 20: 676

Mar 19: 1108

Mar 18: 841

Mar 17: 1101

Mar 16: 1049

Mar 15: 1111

Mar 14: 680

Mar 13: 597

Mar 12: 730

Mar 11: 855

Mar 10: 700

Mar 9: 707

Mar 8: 707

Mar 7: 435

Mar 6: 336

Mar 5: 327

Mar 4: 325

Mar 3: 315

Mar 2: 273

Mar 1: 168