187 new Covid cases in Hawke's Bay

A rapid antigen test (RAT) for Covid. Photo / NZME

There were 187 fresh Covid 19 cases announced on Easter Monday across Hawke's Bay as case numbers drop.

Two people were in ICU in Hawke's Bay Hospital on Monday while a further 10 were in hospital battling Covid.

It comes as the overall trend of new cases has been declining in Hawke's Bay.

Sunday marked the lowest number of cases reported this month (184 ).

At the start of this month, there were over 700 daily cases to report and 40 people were in hospital.

The Ministry of Health has reminded people travelling home from a long weekend to have a plan in place if they test positive for Covid or are a household contact.

"We are reminding you that if you are travelling home today from your Easter break, you should have plans in place in the event you contract Covid 19 or are identified as a household contact of a case," a Ministry of Health statement read.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don't infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won't be able to isolate at your home. It is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so."

Nationwide there were 6,242 new cases and sadly, 11 more deaths were reported on Monday.