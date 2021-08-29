11-year-old student creates fursuits

Princess Gucci McNuggets.

When 11-year-old Taradale Intermediate student Kaitlyn Averill (Kat) was asked to bring along a taonga from home for a meet and greet with her new teacher, she took along a wolf head with red eyes.

Teacher Kelly Hutcheson knew immeditatley she had a very talented student in her class. So much so, she asked Kat to make one of the props for the end of year school production Mary Poppins. Kat produced a teddy bear head and paws to be used in the nursery scene.

"There is so much thought and work gone into this. The quality of the work that she produces is amazing. The teddy she has created for us is fantastic — definitely something that we as a school could not have afforded to commission from a professional outfit," Kelly says.

Although Kat has only been working at her craft for the past year, she has always liked drawing.

"I do a ton of just regular drawing and sometimes some painting although I don't enjoy painting that much. Right now, I'm longifying some old furbies and working on another fursuit, just a regular white and brown cat called Cinnamon. It's not for me though, it's for a friend."

Kat discovered fursuits after scrolling through some art videos online. Her nana then bought her a sewing machine so she could start making her first outfit.

"It would have been a bit difficult to hand sew absolutely everything. The only other teacher I had was a few YouTube tutorials."

Since then Kat has been busy creating a range of homemade suits, including a wolf, cat and an animal mask. And it hasn't all been plain sailing.

"The wolf one, whose name is Charlie, took me roughly four weeks because due to school, I didn't have that much time to work on it. The teddy only took me about two to three weeks due to all the stitching and shading I had to do. My first thing that ever represented an animal mask was my Freddy head, but we don't need to talk about that one because honestly it looks and feels terrible to wear."

Her second attempt was creating a black and white cat suit.

"I only ever did the lining and foam base because I messed something up so now it's unwearable."

Kat was not to be deterred, moving onto the wolf which she made for a friend.

"I'm overall proud of that one for my first actual finished fursuit head, but I blame the poor-quality fur for some of the bald spots. I started the Cinnamon cat before the teddy, but since the teddy had more of a deadline, I tried to get that one done first. I also made paws for it which you can't really do much when you put them on, but you can clap loudly."

Kat sources all the fur, fleece, lining and cotton locally, but is hoping to start sourcing better quality fur.

"Some of the fur I've been getting isn't that good, has bald patches and also there isn't half the colours that I want."

Kat, who believes she may have inherited her creativity from her grandparents and an aunt, says she was very excited to be asked to make something for the Mary Poppins production.

"I get to make something that I love that maybe not hundreds of people would see, but some people would see."

Although she admits to not having a crystal ball, Kat hopes her future includes being creative.

"I hope I am still doing it, but I can't really make a lot of fursuits because just a head usually costs around $100-$250."

For now, her favourite fursuit is a 1.2m long 'furby' whose name is Princess Gucci McNuggets.

"I'm not the best at making plushies or anything like that. I did make a gigantic fort for my cat last lockdown which took up my entire room, so since my parents were getting annoyed due to the 'clutter', my dad and I made a 2.2m tower for my cat which I no longer have in my room, but I still own it. It's just fun to make things."

She says the end result is rewarding to look at and use, making up for some of the more "annoying" parts of the process.

After all Kat's hard work, the school production is still "a bit up in the air at the moment", Kelly says.

"We're really hoping alert levels change and we can actually put this show on. It's our second attempt, this was cast last year and we had to recast some of the roles as our Year 8s went off to high school.

"Some of the children often misunderstand her skill and question whether or not she did actually make things herself. Kat always rises above any of this so we have our fingers crossed teddy actually gets to make his outing on stage this year."