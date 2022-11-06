$10 million for rural water suppliers

Mayor Tracey Collis at Eketāhuna with Associate Minister of Local Government, Kieran McAnulty, making the announcement about the $10 million boost.

Mayor Tracey Collis at Eketāhuna with Associate Minister of Local Government, Kieran McAnulty, making the announcement about the $10 million boost.

Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty was in Eketāhuna on Wednesday to announce the Government is accepting applications for a programme to support rural drinking water suppliers to meet Taumata Arowai water standards, with $10 million funding.

"The Government is committed to addressing rising water costs and improving water infrastructure," McAnulty said.

"This programme will provide targeted support for rural drinking water suppliers to make sure they are able to continue to provide water to our rural communities that is affordable and reliable.

"Under the proposed water reforms, privately-owned rural water suppliers will not be included in the water service entities and so will have a responsibility to upgrade water infrastructure themselves in order to meet Taumata Arowai standards. Many rural communities can't connect to council supplies, and so are dependent on small rural water suppliers that rely on volunteers.

"This $10 million programme will make sure rural suppliers are supported to upgrade water infrastructure so the cost doesn't fall on suppliers or users, and will train suppliers to maintain the infrastructure to make the process of meeting standards consistent across the country and as easy as possible for suppliers.

"Under the Rural Drinking Water Programme, registered, not-for-profit and privately-owned drinking water suppliers that are in areas of high deprivation will be able to apply to have modern water treatment systems installed, and training and maintenance to keep their drinking water safe. Any new equipment that is installed for rural water suppliers under this programme will be owned by them.

"On my tour of rural and provincial councils around the country, I heard that some rural water suppliers were concerned about the cost of upgrading their infrastructure, and were unsure about what upgrades would actually be needed to meet Taumata Arowai standards.

"This programme is designed to give clarity and support to rural suppliers through the reform process, so rural communities can have certainty their water needs will be met."

Mayor Tracey Collis was present for the announcement, along with deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber.

"This is good news for those schemes - these are ones Council doesn't have any contact with," said Mayor Collis. "I'm aware of one rural scheme right here in Eketāhuna that had been concerned about that. It will supply stock, but go to some houses, too. It will give them the ability to adhere to the standard.

"What surprised us was how many of the schemes there are right throughout New Zealand. Looking at the number of schemes and what they might have to do to implement that, I'm left thinking, 'Is $10 million enough?'" she said.

McAnulty said he is confident it will be enough as people won't require as much as they think.