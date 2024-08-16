Rawstrome said: “It is a big undertaking to put on a top-line show like Magical Times, as it involves a rigorous rehearsal schedule that starts in April and finishes in July before the concert season begins each year.”

The group’s first priority is learning the words and singing the songs as a group, then they take on the dance steps and choreography.

Members of the Taradale RSA Concert Party (from left), Keith Gutsell, Peter Coldicutt, Paul Verry and Ross Kennedy.

A Concert Party show is brought together with solo performers going through their items and then joining the groups to put on a two-hour show.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among the members and cast. As this is a roadshow, we would not succeed without the full co-operation of every member,” Rawstrome said.

While performing, the cast is supported by the backstage crew and dressers. Out front, they have their own lighting and sound systems.

After decades of performing, each show set-up is fine-tuned, with everyone having their task and area to look after. It takes roughly an hour to put up all the staging, curtains, scenery and backdrops.

The Concert Party is putting on 16 shows across the country.

This year’s show, Magical Times, is directed by Julie Smith, who has years of experience in show business and running other productions.

It involves the entire cast as well as solo singing, comedy sketches, dancing and lots of movement. Each musical bracket takes on a different theme.

“The show opens with a lively lineup of rhythm songs, from Boney M, with lots of strong beats and energy-sapping movements,” Rawstrome said.

“The second bracket comes with a kaleidoscope of brilliant colours and popular songs, with a ‘Summer Fun’ theme. These will give the audience a chance to join in and sing along.

“After a short interval, the group comes back with a romantic bracket of love songs, titled ‘Lovely Moments’.”

To finish up the concert, there is a group of songs called Magic Memories, in which solo singers come forward and perform before a rousing finale.

“There is humour and antics with the songs, which are filled full of life and vigour, and the comedy sketches and humour are plentiful and are guaranteed to bring a laugh,” Rawstrome said.

Taradale RSA’s Concert Party will finish the season in October and will return to Taradale to perform three concerts.

With a $15 charge at the door, the shows at the Taradale RSA will be held on:

- Saturday, October 5, at 7.30pm

- Sunday, October 6, at 1.30pm

- Monday, October 7, at 1.30pm

To keep up to date with New Zealand’s last performing RSA Concert Party, follow the group on Facebook.