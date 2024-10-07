Pania Toastmasters' 40th birthday cake.

While not everyone returned after the first meeting, the number of members built up to the required number, and the Pania Toastmasters Charter became official in 1984.

In his speech, Robertson acknowledged fellow foundation member Graeme Valentine DTM (Distinguished Toastmaster), who was VP of Education for Pania for 15 years and has been Seargent at Arms for 10 years.

Valentine has also represented Pania at many district speaking contests, including winning the humorous contest and evaluation contest more than once.

Special mention was made of charter member Laurel Francis, who was a past district governor (now director) who continued her membership up until her death last year.

In the early days, Pania Toastmasters was mostly from Napier CBD. Over the years, meetings moved to different venues; they are now held at the Blind/Low Vision Rooms in Thackeray St.

Now 40 years on, members and distinguished guests including 112 district director Richard Perkins DTM, from Rotorua and division director Meegan Herewini, from Auckland.

Those who attended Pania Toastmasters' 40th birthday celebration held at Cafe & Larder No 5 on October 6.

After members enjoyed the launch and catching up district director Perkins shared his vision for all Toastmasters clubs to aim for five new members a year and also his early memories of joining Toastmasters in 1997.

Perkins said, “It is those early memories of successfully completing his first speech and first table topics (impromptu speech) that still fuel his passion today. In fact, it’s likely I’ve repeated my first table topics speech 1000 times over the years.”

Present and past Toastmasters were invited to share their memories, which included comments about the friendliness of Pania Toastmasters, a love of creative meetings, with the example of a recent Talk Like a Pirate meeting, and how members are given insight into the lives of others we may not otherwise meet.

Current Pania Toastmasters president Jacqui Hartley-Smith acknowledged the vast input of the various roles and knowledge of the two founding members, Valentine and Robertson, over the years, and both were presented with a gift from the club as a token of appreciation.

Carol Reid, immediate past president, was acknowledged for her 10 years of service. Marc van Irsel who MC’d the event and who has held numerous district leadership roles in his 31 years with Toastmasters, initially in the South Island before moving to Pania since moving to Hawke’s Bay eight years ago, was also acknowledged for his contribution to Pania and the club.

Hoping for another 40 years, Pania Toastmasters meets every Thursday (except public holidays) from noon-1pm and welcomes any guests and newcomers.



